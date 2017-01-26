GEOTECH EXPANDS CURRENT INSTRUMENT HIRE BUSINESS

Geotech, the market leading manufacturer of gas analysers, is increasing its hire fleet due to continued successful growth in its rental business.

Customers can enjoy a quick and easy process while choosing from the latest instruments to suit their specific needs. Whether it is to replace an instrument that is being serviced or a project-based hire, Geotech delivers an excellent experience, including delivery and collection, all at a very competitive price

Manufactured to the highest quality, customers can choose from the latest products including the best-selling portable landfill and biogas analysers, GA5000 and BIOGAS 5000. All Geotech products available for hire adhere to the highest industry certifications and have been:

serviced every quarter to ISO17025 accredited standards

calibrated to the same standard after each rental hire

Appropriate applications are ATEX certified

All accessories and supporting items are provided and the complete package is priced to include delivery and collection within the UK.

Geotech offers a total support package to all customers for its products. Its in-house dedicated and experienced technical support, service and sales teams offer on-site demonstrations, field trials and product training, as well as, post-sale servicing of equipment and on-going technical support.

Geotech Operations Director, Dean Kavanagh said: “We have worked very hard to create a ‘best-in-class’ hire service provision and are absolutely delighted with the growth and positive feedback we receive from our customers.

“We pride ourselves on our response time with the latest instruments available at very short notice, whether it be to cover a service return, a weekly consulting requirement or a short-medium term project where budget constraints can prevent an analyser purchase outright. Our flexible options mean that whatever your hire need is we have a solution available. What’s more, most hire requests are processed on the same day or next working day.”

For more information about Geotech’s Hire Service visit www.geotechuk.com/hire