Geotech sets the industry standard with ISO 17025 calibration and five days servicing

Geotech is a trusted manufacturer and supplier of portable and fixed gas analysers for a wide range of industries. With a vast network of established international distributors, it is able to supply to and support its customers in over 60 countries worldwide.

The market-leader offers a total support package for its entire product range from a UK-based Service Centre. The in-house dedicated and experienced technical support, service and sales team offer on-site demonstrations, field trials and product training, as well as post-sale servicing of equipment and on-going technical support for customers around the globe.

The equipment manufactured at Geotech is made to the highest specifications, adhering to a wide range of international and industry standards. This provides Geotech’s customers with complete reliability and peace of mind. Geotech has achieved and led the market in the following industry certifications;

- ISO 17025 calibration

- ATEX certification on a range of portable and fixed gas analysers

- MCERTS accreditation for the GA5000, GEM5000 and BIOGAS 5000.

Servicing your gas analyser minimises its downtime and maximises its operating life. Calibration gives you the peace of mind that readings are accurate and reliable. For Geotech’s landfill and biogas customers this will help comply with site permits and maximise the energy potential from gas streams. For customers working in medical and incubator environments it ensures confidence in verified gas quality. Geotech’s biogas and landfill analysers are checked and calibrated using ISO 17025 audited automated calibration rigs which confirm accuracy according to a recognised worldwide standard.

Many analysers are used in potentially explosive environments so safety is paramount. Geotech’s semi-automated final quality testing of all key functions and customer-specific instrument set-up is carried out before despatch.

Committed to helping customers achieve minimal downtime and maximum lifetime, Geotech has an impressive track record:

. Servicing over 340 instruments each month

. Completing 7,300 calibrations over the past year

. Delivering a meticulous 50-point check and service

. Returning instruments in just five days (on average)

. Geotech’s unique ‘hot swap’ service of a temporary replacement unit for the duration of a fixed analyser service, providing zero operational downtime.

What’s more, Geotech is now adding to its market-leading customer service proposition by introducing a new maintenance text message alert system, service tracking function that delivers personalised status updates throughout the process, and a useful FAQ webpage with helpful links at http://www.geotechuk.com/service/service-centre/.

Geotech’s Managing Director, Steve Billingham said: “At Geotech, we are constantly innovating and looking at ways to improve our products and services for our global customers. For our customers’ business, timeliness and efficiency are crucial. Unnecessary downtime can result in reduced productivity and may ultimately affect their bottom line.

“As their partner in ensuring the production of quality biogas and self-sufficiency through renewable energy, we aim to help with minimal disruptions and high levels of convenience. We are happy to note that this effort has been a success, with a recorded increase in customer satisfaction. What’s more, customer warranty claims have decreased to 1.91% on an already enviably low figure.”

For more information about these servicing standards please call +44(0)1926 338111 or visit www.geotechuk.com.

-END-

Notes to Editor

About Geotech

Geotech is a global manufacturer and supplier of portable and fixed gas analysers for the biogas, landfill, CO2 monitoring, groundwater and land remediation sectors. Building on years of innovation, engineering and manufacturing expertise in the UK, Geotech’s products and solutions are now available in over 60 countries throughout the world.

With a strong focus on reliability, efficiency and accuracy and world class customer service, Geotech’s products adhere to the highest international industry certification standards such as ATEX and IECEx.

Geotech provides the best in-class after sale support services including training webinars and technical support, to ensure customers get the best from its products and solutions.

For more information please visit www.geotechuk.com.