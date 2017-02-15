Carbon Trust: SCIENCE-BASED TARGETS

15 February 2017, News release from The Carbon Trust

Setting the bar high enough: The case for science-based targets on climate change.

This booklet contains a five-part series of articles on the need for science-based targets on carbon emissions, which were written and published by the team at the Carbon Trust in the summer of 2016.

Part 1: Why do we need to set science-based targets on
climate change?

Part 2: What exactly is a science-based target?

Part 3: Why should a company set a science-based target?

Part 4: How do you make the internal business case for
setting a science-based target?

Part 5: What should businesses be doing in addition to
setting science-based targets?

