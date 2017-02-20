test
Welcome
Energy 360 - A new perspective on Energy Management
What is Energy360?
Energy360 has been designed to help you achieve three main objectives.
1. Cost Savings
Our experts will work with you to identify cost saving measures and support your return on investment calculations. We confidently predict that they will identify energy consumption savings of at least 10%.
2. Legislation
We will compile tailored strategies for your business to ensure you don't just meet, you actually improve upon your legal and regulatory obligations.
3. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
Our technologies and understanding will help you deliver against your corporate social responsibility requirements.
Energy360 incorporates a wide range of products, services and consultancy.
CRC Manager
If your organisation qualifies for the Carbon Reduction Commitment (CRC) Energy Efficiency Scheme, you're likely to be facing a lot of new challenges with your energy management.
Energy360's CRC Manager service can do it all for you.
CRC Manager assists you in every part of the CRC scheme across every aspect: preparation, compliance and optimisation.
Contact
John Camidge
Lakeside West, 30 The Causeway
Staines
Middx
TW18 3BY
United Kingdom
http://www.energy360.co.uk/home/
20 February 2017, News release from British Gas Business
