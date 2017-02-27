London Breakfast Seminar: The energy landscape in 2017 and beyond

On 15th March, Powerstar are hosting a free to attend breakfast seminar at the Wellcome Collection, in central London which will discuss how a smart energy system driven by energy storage, Demand Side response (DSR), renewable integration and smart networks can help reduce the cost of our future low carbon economy, ensuring businesses electricity bills are lower and supply is secure.

The seminar will also showcase Powerstar’s latest innovation the VIRTUE EV electric vehicle charging station, launched to market in December 2016.

Attendees at the event will witness keynote presentations from Dr Alex Mardapittas, managing director of Powerstar and Robert Hughes, business development director for the companies VIRTUE energy storage technology range.

An optional tour of a working Powerstar voltage optimisation system, installed at the Wellcome Trust facility is also available to delegates who attend the seminar; the tour will provide the opportunity to talk to the management team at the venue about their experience of working with Powerstar on the project.

The seminar is geared towards those with responsibility for sustainability and energy strategies within UK companies and will enable attendees to determine the cost savings and benefits available through energy storage technologies, explore the savings available to companies in the South East through avoiding peak energy charges and understand how energy storage can alleviate growing electricity demand on the grid.

In addition there will be discussions catered towards helping attendees learn how to tackle the energy demand gap to accommodate the growing number of EV vehicles and to discover the UPS capabilities of energy storage and the benefits to businesses

After the event, all attendees can request exclusive free supporting materials, ranging from one to one Q&A sessions with the speakers, sessions recaps and recordings.

Seminar Details

Date: Wednesday 15th March 2017

Time: 9:00am-10:30am (GMT)

Venue: Wellcome Collection, Euston Road, London, NW1 2BE

Presenters: Dr Alex Mardapittas (Managing Director), Robert Hughes (Business Development Director)

RSVP: Register online or via email to events@powerstar.com



