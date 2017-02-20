POWERSTAR: THE ART OF ENERGY SAVING

Powerstar, one of the UK's leading voltage optimisation companies are likely to save mac Birmingham up to 9% on its annual electricity consumption.

The successful installation of a Powerstar voltage optimisation solution is part of ‘Sustainable mac’, a strategy which aims to reduce the venue’s environmental impact. Previous environmentally friendly measures undertaken by the venue include the installation of a 9.9 kilowatt solar PV system and installing low energy hand dryers.

Powerstar voltage optimisation was specified as an energy saving solution that would assist the organisation in lowering carbon emissions and further increasing sustainability.



Powerstar is particularly relevant if a building is being supplied at a higher voltage than necessary as this will likely result in a mass of wasted energy, excessive levels of carbon emissions and higher than necessary electricity bills in addition to power quality issues and increased wear and reduced lifespan of electrical equipment.

In addition to reducing energy consumption, cutting carbon emissions and providing savings on electricity bills, Powerstar voltage optimisation systems can also improve power quality by balancing phase voltages and filtering harmonics and transients from the network operator’s supply.



Savings & Results

Opened in 1962, and with 1m visits a year, mac Birmingham is a lively arts centre, set in the magnificent surroundings of Cannon Hill Park providing arts for every age and background. Facilities at mac include four performance spaces, a cinema, rehearsal and media studios, visual art galleries, cafe and bar.

As power is supplied from the National Grid at a higher voltage than is required by most commercial properties, voltage optimisation brings it in line with the needs of a site, resulting in an optimised electricity supply.

By providing a significant reduction in electricity consumption for mac, it is estimated installation of the Powerstar voltage optimisation system will deliver return on investment in only two and a half years.

Stuart Clegg, commercial director for Powerstar, said, “mac Birmingham is not only a prestigious venue within the region, but recognised nationally. For our system to be chosen as part of the venue’s sustainability strategy is a measure of the system’s credibility.

“With the venue being used seven days a week, the challenge was to arrange the energy survey and installations without impacting on the site’s operations or the customer experience. Due to our expertise within the sector, the project was completed without any disruption to either.

“The venue is the latest in our portfolio of energy saving voltage optimisation installations in the arts industry. Recent projects in the Palace Theatre, Telford and the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester have produced energy consumption savings on 9.3% and 10.6% respectively.

“Alongside providing energy savings to the arts industry, we are also successfully reducing electricity consumption for many leisure businesses and organisations including hotels, gyms, restaurants, holiday parks and golf clubs.”

Powerstar is backed by an 100% savings guarantee and 15 year warranty period, clients are provided with a full concept to completion solution in which their facility is fully analysed and a bespoke, engineered solution delivered to the client which provides maximum efficiencies and savings.

