Powerstar expands portfolio to the Baltic States

A large manufacturer based in Lithuania has recently purchased a 1600kVA Powerstar HV MAX system, marking the first install of Powerstar technology into the Baltic States.

Powerstar HV MAX is a super-low loss amorphous core transformer, coupled with integrated electronic-dynamic voltage optimisation technology to provide improved efficiencies on the HV side and energy consumption savings on the LV side.

The key driver in the client’s decision to adopt the energy efficiency technology is sustainability. The company is keen to reduce their carbon emissions and promote an environmentally responsible ethos throughout its global estate.

The amorphous core transformer used in the Powerstar HV MAX system exceeds 2021 (tier 2) Eco Design efficiency specifications, and as a result delivers up to 3% annual efficiency savings in comparison to conventional transformers. The integration of the electronic-dynamic technology enables users to benefit from further energy consumption savings of circa 10% along with reducing carbon emissions, improving power quality and increasing lifespan of electrical equipment.

A second HV MAX system is set to be ordered in the coming weeks as, like many manufacturing sites, each incoming supply requires at least 2 bus coupled units to ensure redundancy. Once both systems are installed they will be monitored for a predetermined period of time as a ‘proof of concept’ to establish typical savings from Powerstar HV MAX in the region.

Martin Stevens, International Sales Director for Powerstar commented on the expansion into the Baltic States:

“It’s fantastic to see further expansion for Powerstar internationally, especially within Europe. The awareness and adoption of energy efficiency technologies worldwide is growing and it’s what the industry needs in order to achieve the European Commission’s ambitious 2020 energy efficiency targets. Businesses are realising that in addition to optimising their businesses for sustainable purposes, they can also reduce energy consumption and make significant savings, without disrupting their day to day operations.”

Once the systems have been in place for several months a savings verification will take place, the results of which will be published directly on Powerstar’s website.



For more information on Powerstar HV MAX and the benefits of this combined solution visit www.powerstar.com