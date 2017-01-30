Sustainability Award for Lake District Biogas Plant

Clearfleau recognised with Edie Sustainability Leaders Resource Management Award for its Lake District Biogas gas to grid plant.

Bracknell, 27th January 2017: Multi award winning British bio-energy technology company, Clearfleau is delighted to have secured further recognition for its on-site industrial plants at the 2017 Edie Sustainability Leaders Awards. The plant on First Milk’s cheese factory in Cumbria is showcasing a low carbon future by converting whey into biogas which, after upgrading to bio-methane, is fed into the grid to supply the creamery and other local users.

Lake District Creamery needed to improve the handling of its whey and facilitate clean water discharge. Replacing its existing aerobic treatment plant was a priority and on-site anaerobic digestion (AD) was able to provide a cost-effective and environmentally acceptable solution that also provided bio-energy to the creamery.

The bio-energy plant (the largest built to date on a European dairy processing site) is able to combine effluent treatment with bio-energy supply. One of Britain’s most advanced on-site AD plants is discharging clean water to the river Ellen while supplying bio-methane to the creamery and local community. This plant shows how the circular economy can impact on traditional manufacturing by creating value from discarded residues.

Clearfleau is entering an exciting period in its development, building a comparable gas to grid plant on a major dairy site, as well as several projects treating distillery co-products. We will be talking about our existing plants and some of our ongoing projects at the 2017 Edie Live event at the NEC from 23rd to 24th May 2017 – visit us there on stand L41.

As Government re-thinks industrial strategy in the run up to Brexit, the development of a more circular economy and deployment of low carbon solutions should be at the forefront of the policy debate. The low carbon economy is one of the 10 pillars of the new strategy and on-site bio-energy is fundamental to plans for emissions reduction and clean growth. This must include enhanced investment in British green-tech engineering and skills.