CHP to reduce energy and CO2 at new Edinburgh hospital development

Edina awarded the contract to supply, install and maintain the combined heat and power (CHP) plant at Edinburgh's new Royal Hospital for Sick Children redevelopment. The new £150 million co-located building will see services from the Royal Hospital for Sick Children (RHSC), Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) and Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service brought together in a modern and high-quality setting.

Built at Little France, the new facility will neighbour and promote collaborative working with the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, the University of Edinburgh Medical School and adjacent Edinburgh Bio Quarter.

NHS Lothian appointed Multiplex Construction Europe Limited to carry out the construction of the new RHSC/DCN building. Mercury Engineering was also awarded the contract to carry out the Mechanical and Electrical engineering contract.

Following a competitive tender process, Mercury Engineering, awarded Edina the contract to supply and install the 600kWe MWM manufactured TCG 2016 V12 reciprocating gas engine as part of the hospital's energy and sustainability measures.

The MWM TCG 2016 CHP plant will be partially containerised at Edina's manufacturing facility based in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, and housed within a purpose built energy centre situated adjacent to the RHSC/DCN building.

The energy centre will contain the main 11kV switchboard and be accompanied by 3 dedicated stand-by diesel generators for the building in the event of a mains failure.

Electricity produced through the CHP plant will be used to power the buildings infrastructure, with the waste heat generated from the CHP used for heating applications throughout the hospital.

The system uses significantly less primary energy than traditional generation because power distribution losses are eliminated and the waste heat is utilised to provide a portion of the building heating demand, giving an energy out efficiency of around 80%, compared to grid supplied power efficiency of between 35% and 50%.

It is anticipated that the CHP plant will save the hospital approximately £300,000 per annum of energy costs, reduce its carbon emission by 1790 tonnes per annum and offer a return on investment period of 3 years.

As part of the buildings design philosophy, the hospital will also incorporate additional features which reduce carbon emissions, reduce water consumption and improve energy efficiency. These design features will be integral to the support and attainment of world leading sustainability assessment certification BREEAM 'Excellent' accreditation.

Tony Fenton, Joint Managing Director, Edina, says; "We are delighted to be awarded as the preferred CHP supplier for Edinburgh's RHSC. Our appointment builds upon our recent project in Scotland having successfully supplied and installed the 3.6MWe CHP plant at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

The new development is currently under construction and will open to patients in spring 2018.