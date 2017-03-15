eSight Energy Launch New Website

15 March 2017, News release from eSight Energy

eSight Energy have launched a new website with an intuitive design and solution-led content to improve the visitor experience. The new design is fully responsive for enhanced access via a smartphone, tablet or PC, in line with the upcoming eSight release which features a newly designed, responsive Express Interface.

The website content is now more solution focused, so visitors can quickly identify which area of eSight best meets their needs. Solutions are also tailored to each industry, offering the energy management experience gained from eSight’s large customer base and wide application across all sectors.  

For visitors not sure of their next step in energy management, the new interactive Energy Journey guides them through the stages to achieving their goals.

The new site, which can still be found at www.eSightenergy.com, remains multi-lingual to service eSight’s global customer base.

Visit www.eSightenergy.com to view the new website today!


