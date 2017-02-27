The 2017 Acre 365 Awards: Recognising Rapid Impact

Acre365 2017 Awards: Have you made tangible strides towards achieving a significant and lasting impact in your first 12 months in a new role? Could other organisations learn from your achievements? If so, you may be eligible to enter this year's Acre365 Awards...

What is Acre365?

Acre believes that the impact a person has in the first 12 months within a new role is critical to their ability to help build a better organisation. The Acre365 awards seek to identify these agents of change, recognising individuals who have made real progress on environmental, energy, social or health and safety issues in their first year at an organisation. By identifying high impact initiatives that people have contributed to, Acre365 also shares best-practice and innovation with the wider sustainability community so that others can learn and be inspired.

Why apply for Acre365?

Acre365 celebrates the accomplishments of people who achieve tangible outcomes rapidly. It allows both them and their employer to gain the credibility that they deserve. The five winning entries will each receive:

Exclusive Acre365 trophy

Invitation to our celebratory awards dinner

Acre Frameworks coaching session

The winners profiles and achievements will also be highlighted across Acre’s and our partners’ platforms.

Who is eligible to apply?

Acre365 is open to any professional who is able to achieve environmental, energy, social or health and safety impacts within their role. They may work for any size or type of organisation and may be at the start of their career or have extensive experience.

This year’s programme is open to individuals who started with their new employer after 1st October 2015. Whilst Acre365 focuses on the first 12 months in a new role, shorter time frames will also be considered where a significant impact has been achieved. This may be the case for contract and interim professionals who play a crucial role in the sustainable economy.

To apply, visit: www.acre.com/acre365

Closing date: 31st March 2017

Join the conversation on Twitter: #Acre365