Jouletherm CeP (carbon electric paint heating system)

A revolution in electric heating!

Jouletherm CeP

The JouleTherm CeP range allows the custom building of SELV (separated extra-low voltage) electric radiant heaters onto existing drywall/plasterboard walls or ceilings using specially designed components and techniques. The CeP range allows the possibility of building radiant heaters with various outputs. It’s components and installation techniques have been designed for use by qualified and trained personnel.

Turn any plastered / plasterboard wall or ceiling into a radiant heater

By using our special techniques, the JouleTherm CeP can turn any wall or ceiling into a very energy efficient radiant heater. Using low energy consumption the CeP is the world’s first ever electric paint on system. Using safety extra low voltages (24V) the CeP is suitable for every type of room.

The JouleTherm CeP system when installed can be completely painted over using any water based decorative paint making it invisible to the naked eye. No requirement for any boilers, radiators, pipes, water, tanks, gas or oil. The wall or ceiling becomes the radiator which will free up valuable space in your property.

Energy efficient & healthier