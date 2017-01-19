EVORA Gives Its Clients the EDGE with Its New Technical Engineering Division

It has been three months since my last update bringing the exciting news of our rebrand to EVORA, recognising our own evolution, as well as that of the real estate industry, being transformed by the impact of sustainability. A lot can happen in three months, as we experienced in 2016 with some pretty groundbreaking changes around the world. So, not to be outdone, we have some pretty groundbreaking news of our own with the launch of EVORA EDGE, our new technical engineering division.

Technical Engineering Solutions for the Built Environment

EVORA EDGE, being an acronym for Energy, Design, Generation and Engineering, further positions EVORA as a leading full service provider to meet the ever-evolving needs of the commercial real estate sector. EVORA EDGE will complement our current energy and M&E consulting provision with a much more comprehensive breadth and depth of engineering solutions.

I am also delighted to announce that Andrew Cooper, an expert in asset and energy management, and Neil Dady, a senior building services engineer, have merged their respective businesses with EVORA to head up EVORA EDGE. Both Andrew and Neil have joined as Directors and bring a wealth of knowledge and practical experience.

EVORA EDGE will not only significantly strengthen our existing technical offering, which includes the delivery of Part L of Building Regulations, energy audits, EPC work and MEES (Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards) compliance, but will also provide us with a wealth of new services, including:

Building services specification and management

Compliance with the Heat Network (Metering and Billing) Regulations and with CIBSE CP1(Heat Networks: Code of Practice of the UK)

Indoor air quality performance auditing (health and wellbeing)

Life cycle assessment including embodied carbon





Please click here to see the full list of services delivered by EVORA EDGE.

Andrew Cooper

Andrew has over 23 years of property experience. He is regarded as an expert in asset and energy management, and has a background in lease advisory. He is a Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) Low Carbon Consultant (in Building Design, Building Simulation and Heat Networks), a CIBSE Low Carbon Energy Assessor (to Level 5, the highest level of accreditation possible) and a MEI Chartered Energy Manager. Andrew comments:

“I have worked as an independent consultant and Deloitte LLP sub-consultant since 2008, and I am delighted to be joining EVORA to help set up its new engineering division. EVORAEDGE will both complement and expand upon the existing technical services offered by company.”

Neil Dady

Neil has over 25 years Director-level experience in the building services sector, specialising in air conditioning and mechanical services. He has a wealth of experience in delivering energy audits, identifying inefficiencies and optimising energy performance whilst project managing deliverable solutions. Neil comments:

”Having worked with the EVORA team for many years, I am excited to be joining this dynamic business. EVORA EDGE will bridge the gap between design concepts and engineered projects. Our focus will be on practical solutions with measured and managed outcomes.”



Looking Ahead

This continues to be a very exciting time for EVORA. Our mission from the beginning has been to work with our clients to provide practical solutions whilst providing an outstanding level of service.

Our services now extend to:

EVORA – expert commercial real estate sustainability consultancy across Europe

– expert commercial real estate sustainability consultancy across Europe SIERA – leading sustainability management software for the commercial real estate investment market

– leading sustainability management software for the commercial real estate investment market EVORA EDGE – industry-leading technical engineering solutions for the built environment

***

By Chris Bennett, Founder & Managing Director, EVORA