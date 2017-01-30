Reconomy Aims to Build on Momentum in 2017

Reconomy, the UK's leading provider of outsourced waste management services, has reported another strong year of financial growth for 2016 and aims to build on this continued momentum over the next 12 months.

Revenue for Shropshire-based Reconomy grew from £87.4m to £119m in 2016, an increase of 36 percent. These impressive results saw Reconomy climb two places to 15th on the Chartered Institute of Waste Management’s (CIWM) most recent list of the top 20 waste and resource management companies operating in the UK.

In July of last year, Reconomy added to its growing portfolio of businesses following the acquisition of Cory Environmental’s National Waste Brokerage Businesses. The move saw Reconomy acquire UK Nationwide Skip Hire Ltd (trading as Skippy Nationwide), Skips @ Home Ltd (trading as Skip Hire UK), and Cory Environmental Recycling Services Ltd.

Reconomy has set a target of reaching £137m turnover by the end of 2017 and aims to achieve this by growing its market presence within the commercial construction sector. To realise this goal, the company is actively recruiting additional personnel to expand its external Business Development Team to cover all regions of mainland UK.

This expanded team will be spearheaded by Reconomy’s Head of Business Development, Chris Cox, who joined the company last summer, arriving with over 12 years of waste industry expertise.

Chris Cox said: “I believe there are many opportunities to grow Reconomy’s market share, particularly amongst businesses with a strong desire to maximise recycling and reuse as a means of exceeding their corporate social responsibility targets. To meet the increased demand for Reconomy’s services, we are in the process of recruiting a team of experienced sales professionals that will be based all over the UK.”

For the last three years, Reconomy has consistently diverted 93% of all the waste it handles away from landfill by pursuing all available opportunities for recycling and reuse.

Managing Director of Reconomy, Paul Cox, said: “The continued financial growth that we experienced during 2016 was only achievable because of the dedication and hard work of everyone at Reconomy. We now have an opportunity to significantly grow our market presence within the commercial construction sector, and our expanding Business Development Team will play a critical role in this.”