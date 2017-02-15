Electric Vehicle Charging - A New Income Stream

15 February 2017, News release from Rolec

As UK sales of EVs (Electric Vehicles) and PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) continue to increase at a dramatic rate, the demand for EV charging points has also hit record levels and will continue to increase.

Read More


Click here to enquire about this story 

N.B. The information contained in this entry is provided by Rolec, and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of the publisher.

© Faversham House Group Ltd 2017. edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.

Related Suppliers