As UK sales of EVs (Electric Vehicles) and PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) continue to increase at a dramatic rate, the demand for EV charging points has also hit record levels and will continue to increase.

Rolec EV, a leading UK electric vehicle charge point manufacturer, has developed a revolutionary EV charge point management system - ‘EV Charge Online’.

EV Charge Online enables each and every EV driver to simply pull up to a charge point and, using their mobile phone, login to the charge point and pay-to-charge using Visa, MasterCard, American Express or PayPal via Rolec EV’s secure back office.

GPRS connectivity to this back office is provided by Rolec’s network partner Vodafone, who supply roaming SIM cards designed to lock onto the strongest signal in the area, regardless of network provider.

Rolec EV’s Managing Director Kieron Alsop commented: “Since its launch at the end of last year, over 200 businesses have already installed EV charging pedestals complete with the EV Charge Online system.

“These charging pedestals, when used by an EV driver, immediately begin paying money back directly into the charge point operator’s bank account.

“EV Charge Online is unique in the fact that EV drivers no longer have to pay any membership, subscription or connection fees and the operator does not have to pay a licence fee.”

Alsop continued: “The EV Charge Online charging pedestals will provide a new income stream to the operator. These self-managing pedestals are easy to install, requiring only an electricity supply in order to provide EV drivers with charging facilities.”



