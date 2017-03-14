PKL launches Garbage Guzzler to help businesses save money by reducing organic waste

PKL, the UK's leading modular kitchen infrastructure provider, is taking on the distribution of the Garbage Guzzler, a revolutionary waste digester that allows any business that produces organic waste to reduce its costs and waste disposal needs.

The Garbage Guzzler, which is manufactured in the UK, uses bacteria to reduce organic waste, including food, cardboard, paper packaging, coffee cups, fats and oils, by 95 percent.

The process can take as little as 24 hours, and leaves an output that can be used as soil improver, biomass fuel or can be put back through the machine to be reduced to virtually nothing.

The Garbage Guzzler is available in two models, one capable of digesting up to 200 Kg of waste per day, and one which is capable of digesting up to 400 Kg of waste each day, although there is the capability to supply larger, more bespoke units if required.

PKL has taken on distribution of the Garbage Guzzler as a logical next step in the company's catering equipment portfolio, and in response to the demands of many of its current customers, who have an increasing focus on waste disposal, cost savings and a greater desire to reduce their carbon footprint.

The company’s MD, Lee Vines, said he became convinced by the viability of the machine because of the huge range of advantages its unique system gives businesses of any size.

“We have seen across the UK that waste disposal is becoming a bigger cost to business,” he said.

“Green concerns are also becoming more of a driver behind the decisions companies make. The Garbage Guzzler reduces waste and what it produces can be used as a fuel, soil improver or can be put back in the machine to disappear. However you choose to use it, the machine will help to reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions, as less waste will lead to fewer waste collections, and vehicle movements associated with this.”

Customers will be able to buy the Garbage Guzzler direct from PKL, while it will also be available under a contract rental agreement.

PKL will be launching Garbage Guzzlers as a separate division of the company, and have employed a dedicated sales executive, Nicola Whitson, to oversee the distribution of the product.

More information can be found at www.garbageguzzler.com