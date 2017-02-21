British Water to host CPD certified sewerage infrastructure work shop for up to 50PE

WPL Technical Director and convenor of the British Water Package Treatment Plant group (PTP), Andrew Baird, will be presenting at the British Water work shop at two locations in March 2017. This work shop will focus on sewerage infrastructure for off-mains drainage with the view to educate on basic principles.

With each of us producing 140 litres of sewage and wastewater effluent each day, this could have a significant adverse impact on the environment if it is not discharged correctly or without treatment. In addition to pollution, unauthorised or accidental sewage discharges could be punishable with fines, imprisonment or both.

The invaluable knowledge of these basic principles that will be discussed, along with available solutions, higher efficiency of equipment and durability can help lead to compliance adherence and cost savings. In addition, adequate maintenance can avoid pollution and risk to human health.

Lloyd Martin, chief executive of British Water said, “Unauthorised discharge of untreated wastewater from residential and commercial buildings can cause environmental pollution and impact adversely on public health. It can also result in fines and even imprisonment for those individuals held responsible.

“In a first for British Water, the Sewerage Infrastructure Off-mains Workshops will share best practice in onsite treatment along with the innovative technologies, collaborative approaches and behavioural management strategies, which will help to achieve compliance and cost savings.”

Topics of interest to be covered include:

Regulation

Main sewerage systems (south work shop only)

Catchment pollution (north work shop only)

What is a septic tank?

What is a packaged treatment plant?

Design considerations and installation

Maintenance

Presentations from Environmental Agency, National Trust, United Utilities and WPL, amongst others within the industry.

Who should attend?

Builders

Constructors

Building control officers

Regulators and local authorities

Landowners and facility managers

Septic tank and package treatment plant manufacturers’ and service providers

Individuals who are interested in best practice and diffuse pollution prevention

Details of the road show are as follows:

Date: Wednesday 22 March

Time: 11:00 – 15:00

Venue South: De vere Tortworth Estate, Wotton-under-Edge, GL12 8HH

OR

Date: Thursday 23 March

Time: 11:00 – 15:00

Venue North: De vere Cranage Estate, Manor Lane, Cranage, Holmes Chapel CW4 8EW

Register for your place on the British Water website here.