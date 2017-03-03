ESOS: 30% of businesses non-compliant just under a year on from final deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Compliance rates for the Government's Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) are below expected levels, with thousands of qualifying organisations still unaccounted almost a year after the ultimate deadline.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency (EA), which is managing the scheme, revealed to edie that, as of 28 February, 6,800 organisations had submitted notifications of ESOS compliance – just 561 more than the 6,239 businesses that were compliant two weeks before the ultimate deadline of 29 April 2016.

The EA revealed that the number of ultimate parent groups which these figures derive from is now 5,800, which is 92% of the 6,300 groups the EA believes may qualify. The latest rates show that around 3,000 of the circa-10,000 ESOS qualifying organisations were unaccounted for and are at risk of enforcement action.

An EA spokesperson said: “Our focus is on bringing organisations into compliance with ESOS. We normally use enforcement notices to bring organisations into compliance and only issue civil penalties in the most serious cases.”

The Agency's official document on enforcement and sanctions details that the maximum penalty for failing to undertake an energy audit ahead of the ESOS compliance deadline is up to £50,000, and up to £500 for each working day that the responsible undertaking remains in breach of the mandatory scheme, for a maximum of 80 working days.

Simplifying the landscape

The Government is set to unveil a consultation this month which will call upon 800 businesses to provide evidence on the effectiveness of energy-efficiency regulations for business. For many large businesses, compliance of various schemes such as ESOS and the Carbon Reporting Commitment (CRC) has more often than not been seen as an irritation due to the bureaucratic nature of reporting.

Speaking to edie on the sidelines of last week's Energy Management Conference in Birmingham, the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) head of business energy tax and reporting Gary Shanahan conceded a need to simplify the energy-efficiency landscape.

"The consultation will come in March," Shanahan said. "The clear consensus was that we needed to simplify the landscape to keep reporting and do that in a way that minimises the amount of times that organisations measure in different ways with the same data.

“We’re looking, once the evaluation is complete, to look at the steps we can take to help inform those choices. That will take some time to filter through because not all of the investments were made the day after the ESOS report was complete.

"We will look at the next compliance date at 2019 to have a look at what the impact has been in terms of savings and the effectiveness of ESOS. Some of the companies have spoken about using the audit to drive relatively cost-effective measures.”

'Get moving'

A sample of 86 full ESOS audits carried out by the Carbon Trust found the average cost reduction achievable through the implementation of energy saving opportunities stood at 20%. The Trust found the average energy spend of ESOS-qualifying organisations to be around £1.8m, meaning that a business with an average energy spend and average reductions identified through ESOS would be in line for annual savings of £360,000.

Speaking to edie about the latest figures, Myles McCarthy, director of implementation at the Carbon Trust, said: “We have been busy supporting businesses with ESOS compliance for almost two years now, although this has dropped off recently with attention turning to the implementation of recommendations from audits. We would encourage those 1,000 companies that still haven’t complied with the requirements of ESOS to get moving as quickly as possible.

“As well as avoiding penalties from enforcement action, it might be the case that organisations that have not complied do not have strong internal approaches to energy management, so they may well have lots of opportunities to save significant sums through implementing cost-effective measures.”

Strategy validation

Many businesses may use ESOS as a jumping-off point for implementing the ISO 50001 system, designed to implement and maintain a continuous standard of energy reduction. For Nestlé head of environmental sustainability Andrew Griffiths, ESOS has served to validate the company's energy management strategy, with the real value lying in the internationally-recognised ISO 50001 certification process.

"ESOS validated our strategy, definitely," Griffiths said during a session at the Energy Management Conference. "It did enhance it, but probably not massively. Because of the benefits of the process we have, we’ve probably drawn out the bulk of what we would have found through ESOS. The real step-change for us was ISO 50001. By moving from an ESOS-compliant process to 50001 drives an additional level of validation."

His views were echoed by Rolls-Royce’s energy manager Anthony Hatfield, who said: "From our perspective, we’ve had nearly a decade now of continuous improvements. We’ve fed a lot of our pipeline projects into the report. We submitted that report before the original deadline and got audited almost immediately after the deadline. But for us it’s just another form of validation."

George Ogleby