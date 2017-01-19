'Here's one we made earlier': Blue Peter badges to be made from yoghurt pots

The BBC has announced that its long-running children's show Blue Peter will now be making its famous badges from old yoghurt pots.

As part of a revamped effort to make the show stand out for its green credentials, the plastic badges will be produced using material from the recycled pots in a UK factory powered by solar energy.

Blue Peter editor Ewan Vinnicombe said: “Blue Peter has been showing young viewers how to make something magical out of everyday objects throughout its history. We are thrilled to be recognised as a leader in sustainable production and that we have been able to find a perfect way of sharing this with our viewers whilst having a positive impact on the environment at the same time.”

Presenters Lindsey Russell and Radzi Chinyanganya first announced in June 2016 that the Blue Peter Green badge – which rewards viewers’ contributions that relate to the environment, conservation or nature – would be made from recycled materials. The show now aims to have all the other plastic badges follow suit, with two of the new recycled badges launching this month. The design of the badges will stay the same, with only the production method changing.

The first Blue Peter badge was awarded in 1963 and hundreds of thousands have been given out since to children aged six to 15, and to contributors who have featured on the programme. There are now six different plastic badges available that award viewers for sporting endeavours, reviews, creativity and more; as well as the coveted metallic Gold Blue Peter badge, which is awarded for outstanding achievements.

Greening the screen

Blue Peter, which marks its 60th anniversary next year, was recently awarded the highest three-star certification from the Albert Sustainable Production Scheme – an industry-wide initiative devised by the BBC which measures the carbon footprint of TV programmes. The show is also praised for providing regular tips to its young viewers about how they can enjoy and protect the environment.

This is the latest in a line of sustainability projects overseen by the BBC as the institution looks to reduce its impact on the environment. In 2015, edie reported that the cast and crew of the eight-part BBC One series The Interceptor had worked to reduce carbon emissions and waste materials across the set, achieving the maximum three-star rating from Bafta’s albert+ sustainability certification scheme.

edie also spoke in 2015 to Kevin O’Neill, the ethical policy manager at the BBC’s commercial arm BBC Worldwide, who explained how the organisation is working closely with manufacturers and suppliers to ensure its merchandise is ethically and sustainably made.

--- 10 sustainability facts about TV and film production ---

Luke Nicholls