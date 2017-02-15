edie Live 2017: Speakers and sessions revealed

The show content for edie Live 2017 has been confirmed with more than 100 expert speakers appearing across four seminar theatres for the two-day exhibition in May.

edie Live 2017 returns to the NEC in Birmingham on 23-24 May, connecting people with the information, solutions and suppliers they need to make their business more sustainable.

--- REGISTER FOR YOUR FREE EDIE LIVE 2017 PASS ---

The exhibition will feature three practical, CPD-accredited seminar theatres, based on the key industry themes of Energy Management, Resource Efficiency and Onsite Generation.

Running alongside these seminar theatres will be the edie Live 2017 Strategy and Innovation Stage, helping delegates understand the broader risks and opportunities for driving profit, innovation and brand value through sustainability leadership.

This high-level, CPD-certified keynote stage will be divided into four key themes across the two days: policy, regulation, drivers and leaders; collaboration and the social agenda; megatrends; and what the future looks like. Here's a sneak peek at what's going to be on offer...

edie Live 2017: Speakers and sessions

(View the full list here)

Strategy and Innovation Stage

Policy and regulation: the landscape post-Brexit

Megatrends

Energy Management Theatre

Staying ahead of UK energy policy changes: what you need to know

Nick Turton, external affairs director - Energy Institute

Patrick Brown, assistant director and head of EU engagement - Brisith Property Federation

Why energy efficiency?: building the business case

Resource Efficiency Theatre

Thinking circular: applying an effective closed-loop model

Mitigating materials risk in your supply chain

Other new features

The exhibition also brings visitors a range of new features. On the edie Live show floors, visitors will be able to discover why and how a low-carbon fleet should be part of their business plan at the Low-Carbon Vehicle zone; while the business benefits of water retail competition will be up for discussion at the brand new Water Retail Zone, run in partnership with edie Live’s sister show, Utility Week Live.

edie Live 2017 will also feature a selection of advice clinics, after a successful debut at last year’s show. The advice clinics offer visitors free, 20-minute, one-to-one consultation with experts in a range of areas of sustainable business. Challenges and opportunities relating to ISO standards, supply chain management, environmental compliance and behaviour change are among the key issues that can be discussed with industry experts at the clinics.

Register for your free edie Live 2017 pass here. For more information on edie Live 2017, including the full seminar and Leaders theatre programme, visit exhibition.edie.net.

edie staff