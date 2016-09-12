Electrolux launches global food action plan in support of SDGs

Swedish multinational home appliance manufacturer Electrolux has today (12 September) launched an ambitious and wide-ranging food sustainability action plan to address major global challenges, in support of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The newly-created Electrolux Food Foundation will receive around £885,000 for food-related and employee engagement initiatives across the globe to tackle hunger, food waste and responsible consumption challenges.

The first initiative to be financed by the Foundation will be the Feed the Planet partnership, which will commit to delivering a number of upcoming food projects in collaboration with the global association of chefs, Worldchefs, and AIESEC, the world’s largest youth-led network.

Electrolux president and chief executive Jonas Samuelson said: “Feeding the world’s growing population in a sustainable way is one of the greatest challenges of our time. We believe Electrolux, as a world-leader in kitchen appliances, has a responsibility and opportunity to contribute on issues related to cooking and food consumption.

“We’ve had a global approach to the impact of our operations and products for many years. Now, we’re widening the scope of sustainability to address our role in society in a more focused way. By working together with Worldchefs and its 10 million associated chefs, we leverage our expertise, professional network and global organization to make the most of our contributions to local communities.”

‘Changing sustainability’

The CSR strategy aims to inspire better food consumption and cooking habits among consumers and professionals, while maximising sustainable health choices, offering workplace education and supporting emergency relief efforts through Worldchefs without Borders. Electrolux units can apply for funding from the foundation to launch local projects supporting the objectives.

Worldchefs will seek to use the unique status and role of chefs to convey the important message about the need for healthy food and sustainable cooking. The organisation’s president Charles M. Carroll believes the project is going to “change global sustainability” as it relates to the hospitality field.

Carroll said: “Our main focuses are sustainability education and awareness campaigns towards both consumers and professionals, and alleviating poverty through skills development and humanitarian relief. Electrolux is considered the sustainability leader in the kitchen appliance industry and in partnering with them, I believe we can make an impact in these areas and focus in on how they affect our planet.”

SDG alignment

Electrolux’s sustainability framework, “For the Better”, includes a number pledges for social investment which align with the SDGs, including a positive impact on the 'Zero hunger' and 'Responsible consumption and production' goals.

Electrolux follow a series of businesses from a range of sectors that have used the UN SDGs to shape their sustainability strategy. International brewing company SABMiller, for example, recently revealed annual cuts to key environmental footprints, after tweaking its "Prosper" sustainability initiative to align to the global targets established in the SDGs.

Last month, meanwhile, American gaming goliath Caesars released its latest CSR report which highlighted aligned targets to eight of the 17 SDGs, including climate change, responsible suppliers and corporate transparency. And off the back of the legally-binding SDGs, BT marked the turn of the year by unveiling its new BFSF Sustainability Assessor tool.

Moreover, the British Retail Consurtium (BRC) recently told edie that companies are now driven by the SDGs to strengthen CSR policies at a boardroom level.

George Ogleby