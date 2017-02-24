Greenhouse PR certified as sustainable business

Greenhouse PR has become one of the first sustainability-focused UK consultancies to gain certification as a B Corporation thanks to a distinguished social and environmental performance.

Certified B Corporations are legally required to consider the impacts of its corporate decisions on their stakeholders, employees and suppliers as well as potential community and environmental impacts.

The Bristol-headquartered PR firm, which works exclusively with organisations with a mission to drive social and environmental change, was awarded B Corp status after a “rigorous” application progress which looked at the firm’s business operations and values.

“Greenhouse PR is a small agency with a highly-committed team completely driven by its purpose,” the company’s founder Anna Guyer said. We join an inspiring community of organisations who share our values and are committed to purpose beyond profit.

“It is an endorsement and reward for the great campaigns that we have delivered on behalf of our clients, who all work to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, ways that benefit society and the planet.”

Force for good

Over the past year, Greenhouse PR has embarked on a series of campaigns such as launching Europe’s first ever renewable biomethane fuel for HGV’s, establishing smart battery technology to enhance the UK energy grid, and driving investment in social and responsible investment funds.

The organisation’s clients include campaigning NGOs, entrepreneurs and progressive businesses tackling sustainability issues in areas such as energy, transport, palm oil, air quality, food and recycling.

B Corp’s community manager Kate Sandle commented: “B Corporations are a global movement using business as a force for good. Greenhouse PR is genuinely committed to positively impacting its employees, community and the environment and we are delighted to welcome them into the community.”

Unlocking opportunities

Greenhouse joins more than 2,000 certified B Corps from more than 130 industries and 50 countries. Other certified companies include brands such as Triodos Bank, Patagonia and Ben and Jerry’s. The B Corp initiative is one of numerous certification schemes which provide a vehicle for businesses to incorporate sustainability goals into a profitable business model.

Independent green energy supplier SmartestEnergy last month launched the UK's first independently certified 100% renewable electricity product for businesses. The firm recently saw its new energy label certified by the Carbon Trust.

In December, advisory firm the Carbon Trust unveiled a new certification to award business achievements in diverting zero-waste-to-landfill.

Last week’s report from WWF claimed that businesses can contribute strongly to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and unlock new market opportunities by using credible voluntary sustainability standards.

George Ogleby