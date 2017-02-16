Smurfit Kappa hits certification goal for sustainably-sourced packaging

Global paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has completed its goal of ensuring that 90% of all packaging sold to consumers is Chain of Custody certified, demonstrating full-transparency and a willingness to source from verified certification systems.

Smurfit Kappa has announced today (16 February) that it has reached 90% certification for sold packaging. Third party certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), the Sustainable Forest Initiative (SFI) and a comprehensive Chain of Custody compliance have all been met across the firm’s 370 production sites.

The firm produces paper and packaging from virgin and recycled fibres. As of 2014, 100% of purchases fibres have been brought through FSC, PEFC or SFI certified systems and the latest announcements enhances the end-to-end supply transparency across the firms supply chain.

Certification of products to FSC, PEFC or SFI standards is considered the most robust way to ensure that sustainable forest management is maintained throughout complex supply chains.

“At Smurfit Kappa, we understand the importance of sustainability in everything we do, and see it as our responsibility to ensure the products we supply to our customers meet the highest chain of custody standards,” Smurfit Kappa’s group vice president of development Steven Stoffer said.

“We are delighted to have achieved this target and take great pride in contributing to better management of the world’s forests and a more sustainable future.”

Chained to the commitment

Smurfit Kappa went to extra lengths to achieve the ambitious Chain of Custody Goal, which requires firms to provide information about products from each stage of the processing, transformation, manufacturing and distribution process. Stringent sourcing, monitoring and risk management priorities were established to reach full transparency.

Plantations and forests owned and managed by the firm are done so through FSC or PEFC management schemes. As of 2015, 99% of converting operation facilities were certified and 100% of Smurfit Kappa paper mills are also certified.

The company has applied strict sourcing policies for its virgin and recovered fibres. At the end of 2014, the firm reach 100% certification for purchased and produced fibres, including a certified Chain of Custody system of full transparency from its suppliers in 2014.

Facilities in Latin America make it the only large-scale, pan-regional firm in the area. It also brings the company closer to ongoing deforestation issues in South America, heightening the importance of the traceability of its supply chains.

Smurfit Kappa recently invited edie on a behind-the-scenes tour of its pioneering zero-waste paper mill in the Netherlands. The mill produces 600,000 tonnes of brown paper packaging each year, but sends absolutely no waste to landfill.

Matt Mace