Sustainability Leaders Awards 2017: Winners revealed at glittering ceremony

Costa Coffee, Grosvenor, Interface and Royal Mail were among the big winners of edie's 2017 Sustainability Leaders Awards, announced at an awards ceremony in London earlier this evening (25 January)

The great and the good of the sustainability sphere descended upon the London Hilton on Park Lane for the Awards, which celebrate excellence from across the green economy.

After a record-breaking year of entries, 125 shortlisted finalists were whittled down by our esteemed panel of judges to 19 separate winners, with categories ranging from energy, waste and water management through to employee engagement and behaviour change, and sustainable transport and travel.

Opening the Awards, edie editor Luke Nicholls said: "The past year has shown us numerous examples of organisations going to great lengths to drive the green industrial revolution, not just from within their own operations but also through new collaborations and sector-wide commitments

"Nowhere is this revolutionary ethos more evident than on the shortlist of edie’s 2017 Sustainability Leaders Awards. All of this year's winners, and finalists, have shifted from talking about ambitious sustainability initiatives to delivering them at scale and at pace. And in many cases, they’re already seeing a huge return on investment. A huge congratulations to all."

Big winners

Carpet tile manufacturer Interface took home the coveted Sustainable Business of the Year award, with judges praising the firm's exceptional leadership qualities delivered through its highly ambitious Climate Take Back sustainability programme.

Suffolk-based brewer Adnams and Dutch brewer Heineken also took top honours on the night, winning the Water Management and Sustainability Reporting categories respectively. Meanwhile, tin industry representative ITRI took home the award for Sustainable Supply Chains.

In the three people categories, ClientEarth's chief executive James Thornton won the Sustainability Leader award; Kristina Jackson from ISS Facility Services scooped the Sustainability/CSR Manager of the Year awards; and London Metropolitan University's Rachel Ward was crowned the Energy Institute Energy Manager of the Year.

The full list of winners and highly-commended entries is below.

Sustainability Leaders Awards 2017: The Winners

Energy Management - Costa Coffee

Carbon Management - O-I

Waste & Resource Management - Clearfleau

Water Management - Adnams

Sustainable Building of the Year - Grosvenor

Sustainable Business of the Year - Interface

CSR/Charity & Community Initiative - City Harvest London

Employee Engagement & Behaviour Change - Royal Mail Group (Highly Commended - Unite Students)

Sustainable Transport & Travel - Virgin Atlantic Airways

Sustainable Supply Chains - ITRI

Sustainability Reporting - Heineken

Sustainable Packaging - Multitank

Sustainability Leader (Person) - James Thornton, ClientEarth

Sustainability/CSR Manager of the Year - Kristina Jackson, ISS Facility Services

Energy Institute Energy Manager of the Year - Rachel Ward, London Metropolitan University

Consultancy of the Year (SME) - Simply Sustainable

Consultancy of the Year (Large) - Ameresco

Sustainabilty Product Innovation: Energy - SmartestEnergy

Sustainability Product Innovation: Resources - International Synergies

Congratulations to all of this year's winners and finalists! A full report from the Sustainability Leaders Awards, including in-depth case studies of each of the winners, what the judges said and photos from the night, will be available here shortly.

edie staff