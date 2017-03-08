Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Episode 22 - #BeBoldForChange on International Women's Day

To celebrate International Women's Day 2017 on Wednesday 8 March, we hear from a selection of inspiring women who are supporting the fight for equality in energy and sustainability.

The theme for this year's International Women's Day is #BeBoldForChange, and in this 50-minute episode of the Sustainable Business Covered podcast, the edie editorial team brings you three fascinating stories of life as a woman in energy management and sustainable business.

First, edie editor Luke sits down with former Conservative MP-turned sustainability consultant Laura Sandys, who helped to launch POWERful Women - a group dedicated to ensuring that women have equal access to senior executive positions in the energy sector.

Luke then hands over to edie reporter George, who is at the Energy Management Conference in Birmingham for a chat with Network Rail's energy and carbon manager Wendi Wheeler, who discusses some of the shocking challenges she has faced as a woman working in energy management.

Finally, George passes the batton on to edie's senior reporter Matt, who is invited to the London offices of sustainable events agency The Bulb for an insightful discussion about women in sustainablility with the organisation's co-founders Ruth Weldon and Selina Donald.

You can listen to this podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast will be relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone else who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Email us at podcast@fav-house.com.