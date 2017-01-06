The Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Episode 17 - A New Year's Revolution for the green economy

The edie editorial team returns from the festive break to bring you this very special first podcast episode of 2017, with sustainability leadership expert Alexandra Stubbings coming into the studio to provide us with plenty of reasons to feel positive and optimistic about the year ahead.

How big an impact will Brexit and President-elect Donald Trump have on the world of sustainable business in 2017? Will this be another year of punitive change and uncertainty? Or can sustainability professionals unite to drive the low-carbon economy, regardless of the political backdrop?

These are some of the key points discussed in the 17th episode of the Sustainable Business Covered podcast, which brings you the latest news, insights and inspiration from across the green business landscape. (Download all episodes on iTunes for free here).

In this hour-long episode, Alexandra Stubbings, the managing director and co-founder of sustainability consultancy Talik & Co and a professional coach on sustainability, strategy and change, comes into the studio to explain why 2017 could in fact be one of the most exciting years yet for the green economy.

Stubbings builds on her 15 years' experience of consultancy, teaching and and research with Ashridge Business School to give us her top tips on overcoming key challenges such as behaviour change and capitalising on new opportunities to drive sustainable business forward.

The regular podcast features of 2016 also make a return in this episode, with edie's senior reporter Matt Mace offering his top picks from his 'green innovation of the week' feature series, and reporter George Ogleby analysing his stand-out 'sustainability success story' of the past seven days.

The episode concludes with Alexandra and the edie editorial team each providing a New Year's Resolution, along with a look forward to the Sustainability Leaders Forum and Sustainability Leaders Awards, which take place on 25-26 January.

Luke Nicholls, Matt Mace & George Ogleby