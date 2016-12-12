The Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Episode 16 - Sharing cars and driving green innovation

The countdown to Christmas has begun, and this week edie brings you a cracker of a podcast episode, featuring exclusive interviews with car sharing service Zipcar, advisory firm the Carbon Trust and green innovation group Climate-KIC.

The edie editorial team brings you the latest news, insights and inspiration from the world of sustainable business with this 16th episode of the Sustainable Business Covered podcast. (Download all episodes on iTunes for free here).

In this hour-long episode, editor Luke and senior reporter Matt reflect on 2016 from a green economy perspective, before delving into the worlds of the sharing economy and green innovation.

First, Luke pays a visit to the London offices of American car sharing company Zipcar to speak with the group's UK general manager Jonathan Hampson about the rise of the sharing economy and the future of low-carbon transport in the UK.

Then, Matt pays a visit to Frankfurt for the Climate Innovation Summit, where he meets with Climate-KIC chair John Schellnhuber and the Carbon Trust chief executive Tom Delay to discuss the latest trends in green innovation now that the Paris Agreement has officially entered force. The podcast episode concludes with Matt providing his favourite green innovation of 2016.

Luke Nicholls & Matt Mace