New Webinar - Understanding best practice in CHP technology

This webinar is targeted at developers and consultants involved in developing gas fuelled combined heat and power (CHP) schemes. It will cover the basics of gas engine technology and how that should be applied to best effect.

We will discuss integration of CHP systems with existing sites and modelling gas engines with local electrical and heat loads. We will also consider the cutting edge technologies of trigeneration and quadgeneration that can also deliver cooling and carbon dioxide streams.

We will explore the importance of grid synchronisation, commissioning and the maintenance of the generating sets. The Association for Decentralised Energy’s Policy Manager, Jonathan Graham will be speaking about the industry’s policy requirements. We will also investigate case studies of actual schemes that have been developed successfully in the UK and abroad.



28th March 2017, at:



London: 14:00 Lagos: 15:00 Johannesburg: 16:00 Dhaka: 20:00 Deli: 19:30 Sydney: (29th March 01:00 Paris: 15:00 Perth: 22:00 Chicago: 08:00 Dar es Salaam: 16:00

Presenters:



David Burke

Service Director

Jonathan Graham

Head of Policy, Association for Decentralised Energy

Paul O’Neill

Natural Gas Sector Manager

