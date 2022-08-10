45-minute masterclass: ESOS Phase 3 compliance on the road to net-zero

Following the recent publishing of the UK Government’s response to the consultation about the third phase of its Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), this 45-minute masterclass will break down what the changes mean for qualifying organisations, and how ESOS Phase 3 can support net-zero targets.

With the ESOS Phase 3 compliance deadline now on the horizon, the Government’s consultation proposed some significant changes to the scheme which would raise the quality of ESOS audits from Phase 3 and beyond. The changes included helping businesses take action to reduce emissions, and ensuring that the ESOS recommendations are supportive of the UK’s overarching net-zero goals.

What will these developments mean for your business in practice? What are the most effective routes to ESOS Phase 3 compliance? And how can your business seize the “opportunity” of the scheme to support your decarbonisation goals?

This 45-minute masterclass will seek to answer all these questions and more. The masterclass will be based around two expert presentations which break down the ESOS Phase 3 compliance process and outline key updates to the scheme. The session will culminate with a live audience Q&A, allowing you to have your ESOS and net-zero questions answered by our experts.

Discussion points:

Changes to Phase 3: Everything you need to know

How to align your energy auditing with net-zero goals

What will Phase 4 look like?

Masterclass chair:

Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie

Masterclass presenters:

Owen Jones, Principal Sustainability and Energy Consultant, JRP Solutions

Presenter TBC

