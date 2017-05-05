CHURNING OUT ENERGY SAVINGS

Powerstar, the market leading voltage optimisation and energy storage brand, has been delivering bespoke energy saving solutions to the manufacturing industry since its launch in 2001, helping businesses to achieve significant savings in energy consumption, electricity bills, and carbon emissions. As part of its service, solutions are tailored specifically to each business and its individual needs, and Powerstar ensure minimal disruption is caused to business operations during the installation of the technology.

WHY MIGHT YOU NEED VOLTAGE OPTIMISATION?

With the current climate, it is hard to ignore the constant rise in electricity costs. Despite Ofgem's report earlier this year that there is no clear reason why energy costs should be rising[1], energy tariff costs from the country's largest providers continue to rise significantly for both residential and commercial buildings.

Due to this, the evolving energy landscape has been a point of focus within many industries for some time as sights are set on a sustainable, low carbon future. This attention has led to the development of many technologies which can help businesses reduce their impact on the current energy landscape; one of the most established solutions being voltage optimisation.

Historically, the UK electricity network was required to provide buildings with voltage within the range of 225V to 254V, which has resulted in facilities still being supplied with an average voltage of 242V. Most electrical equipment is designed for optimal operation at around 220V; this oversupply of voltage causes higher than necessary electricity consumption, resulting is excessive electricity costs and CO 2 production.

Voltage optimisation, as the name suggests, optimises and conditions the incoming supply to bring the voltage from the energy grid more in line with what is required by the facility and its on-site equipment. Powerstar offer a free, no obligation inspection of a site's loads and energy consumption to assess which voltage optimisation solution, if any, is appropriate for that specific business.

FACTS IN FIGURES: SUBSTANTIATING SAVINGS WITH TETRA PAK CPS LTD

INTRODUCTION

Tetra Pak CPS manufacture cheesemaking equipment with capacities up to 12 metric tonnes per hour for dairy customers worldwide, operating from a purpose-built factory based in Sherborne, Dorset. The business has over 80 employees and a long history of manufacturing food processing plants and cheesemaking equipment.

THE CHALLENGE

Due to the sustainability focussed ethos of the company, Tetra Pak CPS wanted to explore opportunities to reduce its environment impact, particularly concerning its yearly energy consumption.

After rigorous research, voltage optimisation was identified as a viable solution to achieve the desired energy savings. Powerstar was selected due to their market leading reputation, engineering expertise, and shared sustainable ethos.

After a full site evaluation, it was discovered the facility's average incoming voltage was 243.7V, fluctuating at times to as high as 251.3V. This overvoltage was leading to a significant amount of wasted energy, as well as causing unnecessary wear and tear to the on-site equipment, shortening its lifespan.

THE SOLUTION

Not only was the sites incoming voltage higher that necessary for the needs of the business' equipment, but the voltage profile was found to be unstable.

Powerstar therefore recommended the installation of a Powerstar MAX unit, an electronic-dynamic voltage optimisation solution, which optimised, conditioned and stabilised the supply by an average of 22.1V. The solution responds, in real time, to the fluctuation of the incoming voltage, adjusting the reduction of the supply as needed at any given moment.

The Powerstar MAX system is providing Tetra Pak CPS Ltd with guaranteed annual consumption savings of 10.6%, with annual CO 2 production reduced by 22.3 tonnes. You can read the full case study on Powerstar's website by clicking here.

For more information on voltage optimisation and energy storage visit the Powerstar website at www.powerstar.com

[1] https://www.ft.com/content/eadef124-de59-11e6-9d7c-be108f1c1dce