POWERSTAR REDUCES CARBON FOOTPRINT BY 38% IN 2 YEARS

As a company with sustainability at its heart, which specialises in helping other businesses cut carbon emissions and reduce energy waste, Powerstar practice what it preaches and sets itself strict Carbon Footprint (CF) targets.

Back in 2014, Powerstar’s CO2 emissions were recorded at 486.2 tonnes, following this discovery; the company set itself an ambitious target of reaching a decrease of 387 tonnes of CO2e by 2016 – a reduction of nearly 100 tonnes in just 24 months.

A recent evaluation showed that in 2016, Powerstar’s CF was recorded at just 299 tonnes, a staggering 38% reduction that surpassed the target by 88 tonnes.

This was made possible due to their proactive approach to reducing emissions, including implementing several green activities, including:

Renewable technology adoption - introduction of 11kW PV panels on their Sheffield based head office roof

Improvements to their fleet – replacement of 4 diesel vehicles with electric vehicles (EV), which emit zero emissions

Utilisation of energy storage systems - the commission and utilisation of their own Virtue energy storage system which takes the manufacturing facility off the grid daily between the hours of 16:30 and 19:00

Implementation of voltage optimisation technologies - optimisation of their voltage supply, utilising their renowned Powerstar Max energy saving technology

These activities, in addition to cultivating sustainable good practices across all its employees to challenge the way they commute and operate to ensure economical efficiencies are promoted, have been pivotal to the achievement of the target.

A breakdown of the results showed that the average CO2e per person is now 4.28, which is an impressive 68% below the UK manufacturing average level.

Lee Hudson, Operations Director commented “Manufacturing our unique Powerstar energy saving technology using 38% less greenhouse emissions is an excellent result and we are on target to become carbon free.”

For more information on how your business can reduce its carbon footprint and reduce energy waste, visit www.powerstar.com