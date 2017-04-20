Sheffield Breakfast Seminar: Energy – Keeping the Lights on

On Friday 12 May, Powerstar is hosting a free to attend breakfast seminar at their head office in Sheffield that will provide the perfect platform to learn how keeping the lights on in a low-carbon, affordable energy world is achievable over breakfast and a cup of coffee.

Approaching the matter from a holistic point of view, attendees will gain valuable insight into the future of Britain’s energy landscape and address burning questions such as: what will replace the UK’s largest energy stations as they approach end of life? And, how can we make renewable energy flexible and reliable?

During the seminar, Powerstar will explore how reducing energy consumption, lowering carbon emissions, and saving on energy bills are all interlinked as part of the same ‘solution’, not simply the installation of systems.

Seminar Details

Date: Friday, 12 May, 2017

Time: 8:30 – 11:00 (BST)

Venue: Powerstar, 4 Cowley Way, Sheffield, S35 1QP

RSVP: Register online or via email to events@powerstar.com

Based at the Powerstar head office and manufacturing facility, this seminar also allows guests the unique opportunity to view Powerstar’s accredited premises, including a tour of the factory and live demonstrations of their market leading voltage optimisation solutions, as well as their innovative energy storage and electric vehicle charging systems.

Delegates will receive refreshments and breakfast rolls upon arrival.

To register for the seminar, visit the event booking page by clicking here.