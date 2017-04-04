Webinar: VIRTUE; Energy Storage and Demand Side Response (DSR)

On 25th April, Powerstar are hosting a free to attend webinar. The second in a four-part energy storage webinar series aims to educate audiences on the additional elements that weigh into the decision of investing into energy storage solutions.

This session will explore Demand Side Response (DSR); why it’s important, the benefits of partaking in DSR schemes, and how it is set to play an increasingly vital role in contribution to the UK’s energy goals. A must attend for any business that is serious about being environmentally responsible.

What is DSR?

Put simply, Demand Side Response involves businesses increasing, decreasing, or shifting their electricity use. This is done in response to an event or signal to help balance the UK’s electricity system.

In return, businesses receive incentives and additionally it allows them to lower their bills, reduce their carbon footprint, and play an important role in the transition to a low carbon energy system.

Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, 25 April, 2017

Time: 11:00 – 12:00 (BST)

Venue: Online

Presenter: Richard King (Business Development Manager, Virtue, North)

RSVP: Register online or via email to events@powerstar.com

During the webinar, guests will also be introduced to Powerstar’s revolutionary energy storage system, VIRTUE, which allows businesses to store electricity generated during periods of low demand to utilise when required, as well as partake in DSR events.

Why attend?

Learn what Demand Side Response (DSR) is and how it can help your business

Discover why the National Grid requires DSR, and the increasing role of battery storage to make this happen

Address the supply concerns of DSR, and how energy storage systems can prioritise DSR

Learn about business incentives and benefits of providing DSR

This is a great opportunity where delegates in attendance will receive the unique opportunity to question an industry expert. Attendees can also request a copy of the recording and presentation slides at any time after the webinar.

To register for the webinar, visit the event booking page by clicking here.