Official Launch - New Executive Masters in Organizational Change

19 April 2017, News release from Ashridge Executive Education

Join us for the official launch of the new Executive MSc in Organizational Change, an exciting new program that uniquely allows participants to explore not only their capability to lead transformative change but also to drive change that is sustainable, and innovative.

The event will be hosted by Patricia Hind, Academic Director, Steve Marshall and Stefan Cousquer, Faculty and co-designers of the program. During this session, we will share what make this program unique, how it will develop your capabilities as an effective change agent and leader – as well as give you the chance to have your questions answered about the new program.

 


Click here to enquire about this story 

N.B. The information contained in this entry is provided by Ashridge Executive Education, and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of the publisher.

© Faversham House Group Ltd 2017. edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.