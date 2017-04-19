Official Launch - New Executive Masters in Organizational Change

Join us for the official launch of the new Executive MSc in Organizational Change, an exciting new program that uniquely allows participants to explore not only their capability to lead transformative change but also to drive change that is sustainable, and innovative.

The event will be hosted by Patricia Hind, Academic Director, Steve Marshall and Stefan Cousquer, Faculty and co-designers of the program. During this session, we will share what make this program unique, how it will develop your capabilities as an effective change agent and leader – as well as give you the chance to have your questions answered about the new program.