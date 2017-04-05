Emissions monitoring conference topics announced

The first day of the AQE 2017 conference will address the monitoring of difficult gases and dust components in industrial emissions, with presentations from an international panel of experts. AQE 2017 will take pace in Telford (UK) on 24th and 25th May and registration is now available at www.AQEshow.com.

The conference will begin with a regulatory update on the Industrial Emissions Directive, with subsequent presentations on the challenge presented by the monitoring requirements for SO2, and the impact of new EN Standards on the acid gases HF and HCl, including an overview of the current status of test methods and instruments.

The advantages of direct gas measurements with a feedback process loop for Ammonia slip monitoring will be described, in addition to the challenges and possible solutions to the calibration and measurement of particulates at low concentrations.

The afternoon sessions will begin with a presentation on a technology which combines gravimetric PM measurement with real-time diffusion charging and current measurement for indoor, outdoor and combustion source measurement. Mercury monitoring and calibration will then be discussed by a number of speakers, including experiences from the United States in relation to the European CEN that is currently being developed.

The final speaker of the day will explain how gaseous and liquid fuels can be treated with fixed bed absorbents at ambient temperature to remove H2S and mercury, and how the absorption profile can be easily measured. An abstract for each presentation is available at www.AQEshow.com.

The second day of AQE 2017 will also feature a Conference with an emissions monitoring theme. The Renewable Energy Association will run a morning seminar on ‘Controlling and Monitoring Emissions on Waste Management Sites.’ Rupert Standring from the Environment Agency will explain the new M9 Technical Guidance for monitoring Bioaerosols, and Catherine Rolph from the Open University will outline Worker Protection Strategies against bioaerosols. A speaker from Odournet will describe the design and maintenance of biofilters for effective odour mitigation, and Jennifer Watts will describe the legal obligations of a site operator for emissions control and odour monitoring.

Pre-registered visitors to AQE 2017 will benefit from free parking, refreshments and lunch, and free access to the AQE 2017 Exhibition and Workshops. However, there are charges for attending the Conferences:

Day 1 (24th May) AQE industrial emissions monitoring - £55 +VAT

Day 2 (25th May) REA monitoring waste management site emissions - £55 +VAT

Day 2 (25th May) IAPSC ambient air pollution monitoring - £155 +VAT (non-members). Attendance may be more cost-effective by joining IAPSC – see www.iapsc.org.uk.