Perfect timing for Air Quality & Emissions event

AQE 2017 will take place in Telford (UK) on 24th and 25th May at a time when the health effects of air pollution are constantly in the headlines, and when the UK Government is due to consult on its latest plans to comply with air quality guidelines in the UK's larger towns and cities. Registration for the event is now open, with entry to the Exhibition and Workshops free of charge. However, a range of fees apply for those that wish to attend one or more of the Conferences.

AQE 2017 is the ninth in a series of specialist air and emissions monitoring events that began at Bretby (UK) in 2002. “The Conference themes of AQE 2017 will again focus on monitoring,” says organiser Marcus Pattison. “The VW scandal highlighted the importance of accurate, reliable monitoring techniques and regulations, and this is equally relevant for the industrial emissions and ambient air quality monitoring sectors, so the AQE 2017 presentations will provide a fantastic opportunity for visitors to glean the latest information on regulations, techniques, standards, methods and technologies.

“The success of ClientEarth’s case in the High Court has meant that the UK Government has had to re-evaluate its air quality strategy, and inevitably seek initiatives to lower pollution levels in urban areas. Accurate, reliable monitoring is crucial for assessing the effectiveness of such measures, and AQE 2017 will provide an opportunity for the whole sector to come together and find the best way forward.”

Outside of the AQE 2017 Conferences, registered visitors (www.AQEShow.com) will receive free access to an international Exhibition and a series of walk-in/walk-out Workshops that will run in four rooms located within the Exhibition Hall. The exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to see most of the world’s leading organisations in air quality and emissions monitoring products and services.

Visitors to AQE 2017 will include anyone with a professional interest in industrial emissions and ambient air quality. This will include the operators of regulated processes, regulators, environmental health officers, test houses, consultants, the media, researchers, academics, accreditation organisations, technology manufacturers and service providers.

The first day of the AQE 2017 conference will address the monitoring of difficult gases and dust components in industrial emissions, with presentations from an international panel of experts covering subjects such as the Industrial Emissions Directive, EN Standards, NOx control strategies and the calibration and measurement of particulates at low concentrations. The afternoon sessions will also cover PM measurement in addition to mercury monitoring in the United States and techniques for the removal of H2S and mercury.

The morning of the second day of AQE 2017 will also feature a Conference with an emissions monitoring theme - the Organics Recycling Group of the Renewable Energy Association will run a morning seminar on ‘Controlling and Monitoring Emissions on Waste Management Sites.’

On the second day, an ambient air quality monitoring conference developed in partnership with IAPSC (Investigation of Air Pollution Standing Conference), will cover: pervasive air quality monitoring; vehicle emissions monitoring and data management; and local air quality management and policy.

The first two presentations will provide information on pervasive monitoring in two Local Authority case studies and this will be followed by a presentation on Real World Emissions – the use of PEMS on heavy duty vehicles to assess the impact of technology and driving conditions on air quality in urban areas. Subsequent speakers will cover telematics in traffic-related air pollution research and case studies on local plan development allocations, and air pollution reduction in Manchester. The final presentations will address air quality annual status reports and the ‘National Clean Air Day: one day to inspire years of action.’

Summarising the importance of the event, Marcus Pattison says: “AQE 2017 provides an opportunity for experts from around the world to meet and share knowledge so that the quality and reliability of monitoring can continue to improve.

“With 3 conferences, over 30 workshops and a large international exhibition, attendees will have to plan their time carefully if they are to make the most of everything on offer. As a result, AQE 2017 visitors will be extremely busy and we are greatly looking forward to welcoming them to Telford!”

