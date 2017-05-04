Major product launches for Quantitech at AQE 2017

Quantitech will unveil a number of major new product initiatives at AQE 2017 that will be of great interest to anyone involved with gas analysis and emissions monitoring. “Since the last AQE, we have been acquired by Gasmet and invested in new resources so that we are now able to offer complete integrated continuous emissions monitoring systems,” says MD Ken Roberts. “In addition, we will launch a new range of MCERTS approved FID analysers, offering fixed, portable and EX versions.

“Quantitech’s new integrated system capability is built around the Gasmet CEMS II e MCERTS approved FTIR multigas analyser, with options for additional measurements of oxygen, TOC, particulates, temperature, pressure and flow.”

The same MCERTS approved technology is employed in the Gasmet DX4000 portable heated FTIR analyser, and this will also feature on the Quantitech stand, in addition to the DX4040 FTIR ambient gas analyser.

Visitors to the Quantitech stand (62 & 63) will also be able to see MCERTS approved FID analysers, including the PT63 Portable FID, from SK Elektronik and, for the first time in the UK, new laser gas analysers for a wide range of process gas monitoring applications.

