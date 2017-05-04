New integrated continuous emissions monitoring (CEMS) capability

Quantitech has invested in the resources necessary to design, deliver, install and commission complete integrated emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), and a video has been published on the Quantitech website explaining the advantages of this new capability for anyone needing to monitor emissions for process control or regulatory compliance.

“Almost every industrial emissions monitoring application has different site-specific requirements, so it makes sense to be able to deliver bespoke systems,” says Quantitech Managing Director Ken Roberts. “With flexible multigas capability, Gasmet’s MCERTS approved FTIR analysers are able to monitor most of the key gases, but we are now delivering complete systems including additional analysers and data management systems for parameters such as particulates, oxygen and flow.

“As a Gasmet subsidiary, we provide the highest levels of expertise in FTIR gas analysis, and as a UK based team we are able to help customers ensure that their CEMS equipment is designed to provide cost-effective, accurate, trouble-free data.”

Quantitech’s new integrated continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) are described by the company’s Craig Day in a new video that is available from the CEMS application page on the Quantitech website www.quantitech.co.uk. In addition, both Craig and Ken will be available at the Quantitech stand (#62 &63) at AQE 2017 which takes place at the Telford International Centre on 24th and 25th May – registration is now available on www.aqeshow.com.