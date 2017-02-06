Dennis Municipal Vehicle Hire a Hit for CWM Environmental

In October 2016 CWM Environmental Ltd enquired for a 26t refuse vehicle to hire on a short term basis. The following morning the commercial and domestic waste management company, based in South Wales, were supplied with a 2010 year 26t 6x4 Dennis with 21 cubic meter Olympus body and Terberg bin lift.

After a few days CWM contacted us as they were impressed with the truck and wondered if we would sell it; a purchase price was agreed and the vehicle was theirs. Just over a week later CWM placed an order for a second vehicle without viewing it before commitment. This truck had the same specification as the first but on a newer chassis and was again delivered to the customer the following day.

Tim Davies at CWM explains "This is our third vehicle purchased from Euro Municipal and we are very happy with both the vehicles and customer service we received before and after the sale and they are only too willing to help with any problems that arise."