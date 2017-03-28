200 AVK Valves for Scottish Water Project - Amlaird

AVK UK Limited has been commissioned to supply valves and hydrants on two schemes for end client Scottish Water.

The schemes, Gorbals (Corsehouse) Pumping Station for contractor ABV Alliance (Amey, Black & Veatch JV) and Caledonia Water Alliance, (CWA) Morrison Utility Services, AECOM) respectively has a combined value to AVK UK of approximately £1.5m

Gorbals (Corsehouse) consists of the construction of a new Pumping Station and tie-ins to three existing service reservoirs at Drumboy, South Moorehouse, Thornlibank and Amlaird Treatment Works and is part of the £120m Ayrshire Improvement Scheme. It began late 2015 with a project completion date of April 2017 and has a value to AVK UK Limited of approximately £1.2m.

Over 200 valves on the Gorbals (Corsehouse) scheme have been supplied and include:

Gate (including Gearbox, Electric Actuators and Ancillary Equipment)

Recoil Check

Flow Control

Air

Ball

Hydrants

Sizes range from 25mm up to DN1000 with pressure ranges from PN16 and PN25.

AVK UK has been working closely with the ABV engineers and the project manager for the scheme from January 2016 (six months) to support and recognise any potential value engineering solutions

As a result of this AVK UK provided calculations to change the design from originally specified conventional NRV’s to Recoil Check Valve (reducing a risk of a surge by up to 90%). This was achieved by utilising support from design engineers from AVK UK Limited sister company Glenfield Valves Limited.

Close collaboration between AVK UK Limited's Project Manager for the scheme, Wilson McPhail, and the ABV Project Managers, plus Designers have been key to ensuring that the valves and hydrants are 'fit for purpose' and on site at the right time.

He explained, " We have been working with the ABV designers over the past several months to select optimum valves including: Flow Control Valves, Recoil Check Valves for pump protection/surge prevention and a number large actuated gate valves.

We have used our Glenfield office (Prestwick), to offer technical support to ABV from our design engineers who have supplied surge calculations, performance curves and other technical documentation including drawings to support our technical offering. This was key to giving ABV the peace of mind to allow them to progress onto the manufacturing & construction phase.

Our Kilmarnock assembly and distribution facility was also used to ensure that initial critical delivery dates on Phase one were met by using their stock of DN900 Gate Valves and fitting actuators and gearboxes in just a few weeks which allowed ABV to start some early tie-in work and ensuring they met their initial delivery commitment.”

AVK UK also faced a logistical challenge with there being five different sites for this one scheme, it meant that AVK UK and the ABV team had to ensure all deliveries were suitable for each of the five different sites, this included consideration of vehicle restrictions, site access, offloading facilities and other specific delivery rules for each of the five sites.

This case study is featured in the Institute of Water Magazine Q1 2017 - download the article here.

