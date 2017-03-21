eSight Energy to reveal new user interface in next release

Energy management software specialists eSight Energy will shortly be releasing a new version, featuring a brand new user interface and enhancements to the eSight ENVI energy dashboard.

The next major release of eSight, 2017.2, will include a completely redesigned Express user interface for an improved user experience. The new design is fully responsive for optimised access from any device, with intuitive navigation so users can find meters and analysis graphs with minimal effort. The new Express area also introduces additional new features including instantly updating graphs, action menu bars and multi-layer image map navigation to locate sites and meters.

As well as the new Express interface, 2017.2 will include enhancements to ENVI, eSight’s public display energy dashboard. ENVI will now support all fuel types, including energy generation units such as solar power, and calculate performance/savings against the previous period. Users will also be able to display corporate content within ENVI to encourage engagement in energy initiatives, share successes and promote any relevant news to visitors.

Sue Duma, Managing Director at eSight Energy Ltd. commented: “We’re looking forward to releasing 2017.2, which will offer a whole new eSight user experience. The feedback for the redesigned Express interface so far has been fantastic, and together with the enhancements to ENVI, will provide our customers with even more tools to engage and succeed in energy management.”

The new release will also see a number of smaller additions and updates, for a full summary of all the new features in 2017.2, download the preview sheet.

eSight 2017.2 is due for release in May 2017.