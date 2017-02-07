Axion Consulting launches Fire Prevention Plan service

Axion Consulting has launched a new Fire Prevention Plan (FPP) service aimed at helping waste site operators to minimise fire risk at their premises and meet regulatory requirements.

Introduced by the Environment Agency (EA) in 2014, FPPs aim to reduce fires on waste sites by 50% from their 2011 levels. FPPs are now a compulsory requirement of the agency’s application process for new Environmental Permits or changes to existing permits.

FPPs are submitted at the same time as the permit application and must be approved alongside the application or the whole permit application will be rejected. They must satisfy three key EA objectives to minimise the chance of fire, minimise the spread within the site and to neighbouring sites, and aim to extinguish a fire within four hours.

Recent high-profile fires at waste facilities have highlighted the need for ‘high-risk sites’ to ensure compliance as well, says Axion, a Manchester-based resource recovery specialist.

“These serious fires have caused damage to property, pollution to air and water resources as well as disruption to transport networks,” comments Jon Tomkins, Axion Senior Consultant. “Major incidents also cause huge economic impacts to the business leading to loss of revenue and in some cases jobs. They can also result in negative publicity for the businesses involved, from which some may never recover.”

All permitted waste site operators who handle combustible waste and are applying for a new permit or changes to an existing permit conditions must have a FPP. In future, all sites may require one.

Having developed FPPs for its own sites, Axion’s team can offer clients a complete FPP package from undertaking initial site inspections, liaising with relevant authorities to drafting and submitting the plan. Its bespoke service includes practical, cost-effective solutions for a compliant FPP.

Last summer the Environment Agency revealed that it rejected 65% of FPPs submitted by waste operators since July 2015.

Jon adds: “We understand the issues faced by operators because we manage and operate our own permitted sites so we can use our expertise to deliver successful FPPs for clients.”

Axion Consulting develops and optimises processing and collection methods to recover value from waste resources for a wide range of clients within the recycling and process industries. Axion’s team specifies, designs and commissions innovative process plants for companies in the recycling sector, advising on plant design and equipment selection.

For more information, contact Axion Consulting on 0161 426 7731 or visit the website - www.axionconsulting.co.uk. @axionconsulting