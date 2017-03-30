Continued Product Development keeps FT Pipeline Systems ahead of competition

FT Pipeline Systems has been a leading supplier of steel pipes to the UK water industry for over 3 decades. We constantly strive to bring the latest, approved technology to our customers and provide you with new innovations allowing you to install corrosion protected, problem-free pipelines across the UK. In recent months we have been proud to lead the way for testing and approval of a number of key developments, including:

High pressure pipelines: The FT Pipeline Systems’ E Joint is perfect for potable water pipes where an internal epoxy coating is required. It overcomes the problem of damage to the internal lining from the external fillet weld as it has an air pocket which drastically reduces the heat transfer to the internal surface. E Joint socket pipes have been pressure tested up to 40 bar to demonstrate the flexibility of the chosen lining, with no cracks being recorded.







DWI approval for steel fittings: Through our supply partner, Lortub, FT Pipeline Systems is the only supplier to have DWI 31.4.a approval in the UK market for its steel fittings lined with high performance Eurokote 468 Thixo. Fittings are always a point of debate when it comes to DWI requirements and if suitability under 31.4.b is sufficient (contact times and surface area to volume ratio). However, it is the opinion of FT Pipeline Systems that large diameter mains such as those being considered in the UK at the moment, should have DWI 31.4.a approved fittings as well as mainline pipe.

UK Licensee for Canusa’s Cold Applied Tapes: Having successfully marketed Canusa’s superb range of heat shrink sleeves for corrosion protection of joints for many years, we are delighted to now bring you their range of cold applied tapes. Combine Wrapid BondTM and Wrapid CoatTM to achieve a visco-elastic adhesive-based system for pipeline corrosion protection. Supplied in roll form, it is suitable for use on aboveground and underground pipelines and steel structures. The system is resistant to corrosive salt water, soil acids, alkalis and salts, common chemicals, chemical vapours, and exposure to outdoor weathering and sunlight.

Pipe Spacers / Spiders: Choose from custom-made or off-the-shelf insulating spacers. They are used to centre and electrically insulate a pipeline from a casing pipe through which it must pass and are ideal for river, canal and bridge crossings as well as road and rail crossings. Spacers with rollers and multi-utility options are available.

The website www.ftpipelinesystems.co.uk has recently been relaunched and contains extensive information on all of our product innovations and unique solutions for the water market.

“I would be happy to assure any of your potential customers of the quality and constructability of your E Joint pipes and fittings.” Sean Lavin, Caledonia Water Alliance.