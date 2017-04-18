STS Siloxane Monitor at ADBA expo 2017

STS will again be exhibiting our Siloxane Monitor at the AD & Biogas Exhibition at the NEC Birmingham on the 5th & 6th July 2017.

The STS Siloxane monitor affords operators control and accountability over their activated carbon filter useage and replacement. Users can now have up to the minute information directly to their desktop from any number of remote sites where CHP generation requires the careful monitoring of Siloxane loading to prevent serious engine damage.

Early detection of siloxane breakthrough can prevent highly damaging gas being passed into the engine where the siloxanes form silica dioxide and leave a coating of harshly abrasive residue on critical components such as piston heads and valves. The counter position is that activated carbon is expensive and so getting the most value out of a filter is also critical to managing operational overheads.

The Siloxane monitor gives easy to interpret, fast and accurate data delivered direct to your desktop meaning even closed landfill sites where staff are not routinely present can still be effectively managed.

The monitor produces a total siloxane reading expressed in mg/m3 once an hour every hour and can monitor at up to 3 points in a process chain, pre and post filter loadings and multiple post filters can be monitored meaning the cost can be spread accross more than one engine set.

For more information please visit us at the AD & Biogas expo 2017 at the NEC on stand B306

or visit us on line at siloxanemonitoring.com