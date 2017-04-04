A solution to grit problems: in collaboration with Northumbrian Water Grit in the wastewater treatment industry is persistent and damaging yet remains tolerated by operators. Northumbrian Water had experienced many of the detrimental effects that grit brings and therefore sought to resolve the long-standing issue in collaboration with CDEnviro. In August 2016 CDEnviro installed equipment at the Brand Sands Wastewater Treatment site, located in Middlesbrough. The project investigated:



- Imported sludge over a five-week period

- The volume of rag and grit removed from the sludge

- The solution to the grit problem

- The benefits that the grit solution brings Download The Full Report Now

N.B. The information contained in this entry is provided by CDEnviro, and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of the publisher.

© Faversham House Group Ltd 2017. edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.



