KeepCups answer to the thermos. The removable tritan sleeve creates a thermal insulation barrier between your hand and the glass cup. It assists to maintain temperature for hot and cold, as well as insulating your hand from heat and condensation.

The KeepCup booster, available for 12oz and 16oz KeepCup Brew, makes the toughened glass even more durable.

The booster can be fitted as an accessory or purchased as a complete product, KeepCup Longplay.

“KeepCup Longplay is a response to the demand for larger sizes, in glass. From tea to ice coffee, even smoothies, KeepCup Longplay is a practical way to enjoy larger volume beverages. Although” Abigail Forsyth cautions “a 16oz is the largest size KeepCup will produce, sustainability is also a conversation about responsible serving sizes, and the practicality of what you can carry. We say Longplay is for those who are last to leave the party, the slow burners. KeepCup Original was about how Australians drink their coffee, in an ambient atmosphere, small size, relatively quickly.

Since 2009, we have expanded across the world, KeepCup Longplay is a response to colder climates and the different styles of beverage.

We want to provide a credible all alternative to the disposable for all occasions, utilising the design principles and materials that make KeepCup the go to brand for sustainable takeaway vessels.”

Features and Benefits:

- Available in 12oz and 16oz sizes.

- Customisable – choose your perfect colour combo on design your own.

- Assembled from five parts. Designed to be taken apart for thorough cleaning.

- #7 plastic and tempered soda lime glass – cup, lid and plug recyclable at end of life.

- One-year warranty on defects and faults.

- Replacement parts available.

- Dishwasher safe on top shelf. Designed to be taken apart for thorough cleaning.

- Do not heat over 100 degrees.

- Due to the variation in the circumference of the blown glass, each lid is hand fitted to the glass and may not be compatible with other cups.

ABOUT KEEPCUP

Working in the café industry in Australia, siblings, Abigail Forsyth and Jamie Forsyth witnessed first hand the environmental and financial cost of the disposable cups. Not able to find a suitable reusable for espresso based coffee, they decided to make their own.

In 2009 KeepCup kick started behavioural change in Melbourne that spread across the world. People purchase KeepCups because they love the way they look and feel, and continue doing so because they form a positive habit. For many, it has been the beginning of a journey to reduce the consequences of convenience behaviour.

Our mission is to encourage the use of reusable cups. We do this with great products, but also by delivering a positive global campaign that strives to make a difference to how people think about convenience culture.

KeepCup has offices and warehouses in London, UK and US, 45 distribution partners and are sold in 65 countries around the world. KeepCup has won awards for its commitment to sustainability and product design.

Believe in better. Salute the Reuser!

