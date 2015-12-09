Jacopa Sets the Scraper Standard

9 December 2015, News release from Jacopa

Wastewater treatment systems and services experts Jacopa have completely re-assessed and re-engineered their highly-regarded Copa circular tank rotary scraper range to produce an asset that retains a high quality of construction and reliability at a competitive price.

Read More


Click here to enquire about this story 

N.B. The information contained in this entry is provided by Jacopa, and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of the publisher.

© Faversham House Group Ltd 2015. edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.

Related Suppliers