Wastewater technology and services experts Jacopa have reported a significant increase in sales and interest in their flagship linear travel rectangular distributor for biological filter beds.

Distributors are designed to spread wastewater flows evenly across a biological filter bed, ensuring that the microorganisms living on the media are able to treat the effluent as it trickles through the filter bed to the base and onto the next stage of treatment.



The rectangular distributor is a large, motor-driven carriage unit that straddles a central effluent channel. The inflow of wastewater from the channel is carried via a siphon pipe attached to the carriage, and is divided by a manifold so that an even 50:50 distribution is achieved to either side and out through the filter arms and jet nozzles.



The advantage of the larger rectangular distributor systems is that it is possible to obtain far greater flows over a larger surface area, and as the technology offers a large diameter or open trough feed system the distributors do not block readily.



Jacopa has installed this solution at a number of treatment works, including Wem in Shropshire, Newthorpe in Nottinghamshire and Faversham in Kent. At Wem, Jacopa, working closely with Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), offered the most cost-effective means to refurbish four half bridge scrapers on the 6000PE treatment works' settlement tanks by tying this with a contract to make and install two new cantilever travelling bridge siphon type filter distributors on the site's rectangular settlement beds.



The company offers a complete range of distributors to suit all potential client requirements, including turbine, waterwheel, syphonic, cascade and tipping trough distributors. Additional ancillary equipment is also provided.



Key Account Manager James Niebel says: "We have been very pleased with the surge in sales for these distributors. Feedback from our clients suggests that they are very happy with the quality of the products and the services that we have provided, and we are finding that we are winning additional orders for other treatment works as a result.



"We see this as testimony both to the competiveness and reliability of our distributors and our own focus on providing clients with the best service possible. With the AMP 6 focus on refurbishment and upgrading, we anticipate that sales of these units will increase further."



