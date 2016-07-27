New starter - Scenariio are expanding

We are delighted to announce the appointment of a new employee who has joined us today to further develop the strong technical team we are creating internally to support the intelligent infrastructure solutions we have within the Scenariio portfolio.

George Pritchard joins us today having recently completed his degree at Loughborough University. George achieved a First Class Honours BEng Manufacturing Engineering DIS and was further awarded the “James France Manufacturing Engineering Programmes Placement Merit Prize” an award for the best performance in professional training during his placement year as an Engineer at JCB, and the “Professor Roy Sury Memorial Prize” for the best individual project, which looked at the application of additive manufacturing in assembly jigs at JCB.

George will be an integral member of our aftersales support team and will be responsible for the onward development of a technical services program. Using his modern marketing and social media skills, George will also undertake marketing communication services to further develop our website and to aid the sales teams in promoting the products and services on offer from Scenariio.

Managing Director Mark Palmer stated