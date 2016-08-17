High-Profile organisations to share energy management insights at the Global eSight Summit

eSight Energy, the leading energy management solution providers, have announced that their Global Summit will this year be at Ascot Racecourse on the 1st November 2016. The Summit will welcome global eSight customers, guests and industry colleagues and will feature best-practice case studies, product and company updates, demonstrations and much more.

Set against the impressive and prestigious Ascot backdrop, the event promises to be a hugely valuable day featuring high-profile guest speakers from Molson Coors, Veolia and the University of Liverpool, sharing their energy management challenges and successes. Delegates will also have the opportunity to take part in industry and product focused workshops and be the first to hear the latest developments from the market-leading energy software provider.

The Summit will run from 9:00am and finish at 4:30pm. This event is not to be missed and will be packed full of useful information and best practice energy management examples which can be universally applied to organisations of every size, in every sector.

As well as a full day schedule on the 1st November, eSight Energy will also be hosting a networking dinner the evening before for all Summit attendees.

Find out more about the event by visiting http://www.esightenergy.com/uk/events/event/global-esight-summit-2016/